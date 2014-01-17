Searidge Technologies Opts for Bosch Cameras to Support Airport End Users

NEPEAN, Ontario, Canada — Searidge Technologies, a global provider of remote tower and surface optimization solutions to airports and air navigation service providers, has successfully integrated Bosch IP cameras into its solution offering.

Searidge leverages the Bosch MIC IP starlight 7000 HD pan/tilt/zoom (p/t/z) and DINION IP starlight 8000 MP cameras to help airport operators monitor and manage surface operations, safely and efficiently. The ability to monitor live traffic, day and night, and in all weather conditions is critical to operating an airport.

As part of the Searidge offering, video streams from multiple Bosch starlight cameras are stitched together and run through sophisticated processing algorithms to deliver seamless panoramic views of the apron, gate, taxiway and runway areas of the airport surface. Video is displayed live to users, such as air traffic controllers, airport operators, security personnel and more, and is archived for future playback and review.

“The critical nature of our customers’ airport operations requires high camera reliability and visual output,” says Thuan Nguyen, head of operations, Searidge Technologies. “We selected the Bosch starlight line because they offer proven quality, backed by strong sales and engineering support.”

Bosch starlight cameras are designed to deliver excellent images in the lowest light conditions. They produce full color images in the dark beyond the point where other cameras have switched to monochrome, according to the company. The DINION IP starlight 8000 MP camera offers 5-megapixel resolution and is said to provide excellent color performance even with minimal ambient light. The MIC IP starlight 7000 HD are ruggedized p/t/z cameras built to withstand harsh conditions, including extreme temperatures, rain and snow, high wind gusts and vibration.

Bosch starlight cameras are currently deployed by Searidge Technologies to support a variety of surface management operations in airports worldwide, including its remote situational awareness and zone occupancy solution at Dubai Int’l, remote tower solution at Budapest Airport, and remote airport concept of operation at Milano Malpensa and Linate airports.

“The integration of Bosch starlight cameras with the innovative airport surface management solutions developed by Searidge Technologies is an excellent example of how video surveillance can extend beyond security to improve operations and efficiency for facilities worldwide,” says Jacquelyn Hall-Davies, vice president of sales, Canada, Bosch Security Systems. “The Bosch team is proud to have supported Searidge Technologies with projects here in Canada and look forward to future deployments of the solution around the globe.”