SSI logo

Speco Releases Stainless Steel Dome Camera

The camera is said to be fully submersible up to approximately three feet.



By ·


AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Speco Technologies, a manufacturer of high definition video surveillance equipment and commercial/residential audio products, announces the release of the the HT724ST8, an IP68-compliant waterproof HD-TVI dome camera.

The 2-megapixel HT724ST8 is fully submersible up to approximately three feet, according to the company.

This model will be compatible with Speco’s new 68PLATE for niche pool applications.

HT724ST8 Features

  • 2.8mm fixed lens
  • True wide dynamic range operation
  • Supports up to full HD 1080p over coax
  • Intensifier T technology allowing for vivid color HD images at night by amplifying any existing light with no distance limitations
  • Full OSD operation via UTC (up the coax)
  • Additional analog output for 960H
  • 12VDC/24VAC dual voltage operation

READ NEXT: Integrator Finds Success Providing Auto Dealerships With Visual Verification Systems
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · Products · Dome Cameras · Speco Technologies · Surveillance Cameras · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Speco Technologies, Surveillance Cameras







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Last Call for 2017 SAMMY Entries
S2 CEO & Founder Discusses the Future of Access Control
Dahua Offers Free Video Analytics Upgrade for Select IP Cameras and Recorders
Video Doorbell Sales Forecast to Grow 28% Annually, IHS Markit Says
ELK Releases Dual-Path Alarm Communicator, Partners With Optex for Wireless Motion Detector

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane