Speco Releases Stainless Steel Dome Camera
The camera is said to be fully submersible up to approximately three feet.
By SSI Staff · February 15, 2017
AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Speco Technologies, a manufacturer of high definition video surveillance equipment and commercial/residential audio products, announces the release of the the HT724ST8, an IP68-compliant waterproof HD-TVI dome camera.
The 2-megapixel HT724ST8 is fully submersible up to approximately three feet, according to the company.
This model will be compatible with Speco’s new 68PLATE for niche pool applications.
HT724ST8 Features
- 2.8mm fixed lens
- True wide dynamic range operation
- Supports up to full HD 1080p over coax
- Intensifier T technology allowing for vivid color HD images at night by amplifying any existing light with no distance limitations
- Full OSD operation via UTC (up the coax)
- Additional analog output for 960H
- 12VDC/24VAC dual voltage operation
