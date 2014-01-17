Speco Releases Stainless Steel Dome Camera

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Speco Technologies, a manufacturer of high definition video surveillance equipment and commercial/residential audio products, announces the release of the the HT724ST8, an IP68-compliant waterproof HD-TVI dome camera.

The 2-megapixel HT724ST8 is fully submersible up to approximately three feet, according to the company.

This model will be compatible with Speco’s new 68PLATE for niche pool applications.

HT724ST8 Features

2.8mm fixed lens

True wide dynamic range operation

Supports up to full HD 1080p over coax

Intensifier T technology allowing for vivid color HD images at night by amplifying any existing light with no distance limitations

Full OSD operation via UTC (up the coax)

Additional analog output for 960H

12VDC/24VAC dual voltage operation

