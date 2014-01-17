SSI Industry Leaders Program to Showcase Top Security Installation Companies

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Security Sales & Integration is establishing its first compilation of the industry’s leading security systems installation companies. All installing security contractors are urged to participate by filling out a short questionnaire.

The selection process for the SSI Industry Leaders will be based on percentage of vertical market concentration and total revenues. The simple questionnaire is free and will take only 5-10 minutes to complete. Note: only installation companies qualify, so please no monitoring-only firms for this particular program.

“Today’s installing professional security dealers and systems integrators have progressed beyond just selling boxes or products, or even rigidly defined product categories. The most successful providers are delivering tailored solutions that take into account the unique needs and qualities of a particular end user. And so in devising SSI‘s first rankings of leading companies it made sense to do so according to vertical markets,” says SSI Editor-in-Chief/Associate Publisher Scott Goldfine. “I am excited about SSI‘s new Industry Leaders program as it will highlight those dealers and integrators that epitomize this go-to-market model, and are reaping the rewards in their respective verticals. However, they do need to enter for an opportunity to make the listings. Fortunately, it’s super fast and easy.”

Survey results and company profiles will be published in the October 2017 edition of SSI. Following are some of the many advantages of being chosen among SSI Industry Leaders:

Boost your company’s credibility

Validate your company’s position as an industry leader

Enhance your image with partners like builders, architects and interior designers

Increase visibility within and outside the security industry

Create competitive advantages in markets served

Reaffirm customer relationships and increase customer loyalty

Strengthen your company’s employee morale, engagement and retention

Raise company status to financers and investors

Entries for the 2017 SSI Industry Leaders program are being accepted through Aug. 1. To complete the questionnaire, go here.