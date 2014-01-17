SSI logo

The State of Police Body Cameras

Legislatures in 18 states passed new body camera laws last year. Here's what you need to know.



By ·


The use of body cameras by police departments nationwide has rapidly grown over the last few years. While these devices are commonly seen as simple solutions, a new report by the Urban Institute shows that many police departments struggle with establishing body camera programs.

Between passage laws, mandates and cost, the implementation of body cameras has become somewhat of an unexpected burden.

This past year, legislators realized that the issues around body camera use are more complex than they expected. Instead of immediately passing new body camera laws, many states are first establishing a pilot program or study group for body cameras before fully committing.

Another hurdle for police departments in certain cities is cost. $20 million dollars was allocated by the federal government in 2015 to fund body camera pilot programs.

However, there are hidden costs that can be overlooked. In Clarksville, Ind., the police department had to suspend its program after a new law passed stating agencies must retain body camera footage for at least 190 days, which would have cost as much as $100,000 annually.

Police departments that are able to afford and implement body cameras must then follow state legislation that dictates when the cameras can and cannot be turned on.

For example, in the District of Columbia, legislation states that officers may not record at a school when they are engaged in a “noncritical contact” or are mediating minor incidents involving students.

There has also been a shift of whether or not recorded footage can be released. In North Carolina, legislation was recently passed prohibiting the release of footage to the public, whereas in Oklahoma, legislation prescribes for the public release of body camera footage.

The Urban Institute has put together this interactive police body-worn camera legislation tracker that is updated periodically.
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · News · Body Cameras · Police Dispatch · Video Surveillance · All Topics

About the Author
Steve Karantzoulidis
Steven A. Karantzoulidis is the Web Editor for Security Sales & Integration. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Communication and has a background in Film, A/V and Social Media.
Contact Steve Karantzoulidis: [email protected]
View More by Steve Karantzoulidis

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Police Dispatch, Video Surveillance







Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration January 2017 Issue
2017 Industry Forecast Issue

Trending
SSI Extends SAMMYs Entry Deadline to Jan. 20
9 Predictions for the Smart Home in 2017
How Cal State Northridge Is Using Video Analytics to Quash Parking Lot Crimes
The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016
The Top 10 Surveillance Videos of 2016

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane