Vector Security Assists in Providing Wheelchairs to Paralyzed Veterans of America

PITTSBURGH — Managers and senior executives from Vector Security recently took part in a team-building exercise that involved the assembly of wheelchairs for paralyzed United States veterans.

The travel-version wheelchairs were donated to the Keystone Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America to assist in increasing mobility for supported member veterans.

The event took place earlier this month in Pittsburgh, where Vector Security is based, as part of Vector University, a two-year internal management-level program that instructs on the various areas of the company’s business and how team members can contribute to success. In the exercise, the teams built wheelchairs through a series of challenges to earn parts of the chairs that were needed to complete assembly.

“We are pleased to support the Keystone Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America,” says Art Miller, vice president of marketing, Vector Security. “As a company, Vector Security not only protects the communities we serve, we also support them. We are honored to give back to these veterans who have sacrificed for our country.”

The effort is the latest in the company’s long-standing commitment to military and first responder support organizations such as Homes for Our Troops and HEROES Inc.

The Paralyzed Veterans of America, founded in 1946, is a Congressionally-chartered veterans’ service organization with a unique expertise on issues relating to the special needs of its members — veterans of the armed services who have experienced spinal cord injury or dysfunction.

With a copy of Department of Defense Form DD 214 and a physician’s letter certifying the medical condition, a veteran can join the Keystone PVA at no cost.

Joe Dornbrock, Keystone PVA executive director, says these types of team-building events go a long way in helping to provide additional mobility to individuals outside their existing means.

“We are very appreciative of companies like Vector Security to provide these resources,” he says.