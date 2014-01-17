SSI logo

Video: Lencore Puts Mass Notification on Display at ISC West

Lencore is a manufacturer of sound masking, paging, background music and mass notification systems (MNS).



By ·


LAS VEGAS — The Lencore Acoustics Corp. booth at ISC West showcased how the company is leveraging its audio distribution platforms to create safety.

Using its open protocol technology to integrate with over 140 different building protocols, Lencore says it is taking its products to a whole new level for a notification system.

READ MORE: Lencore Brings Open Platform Mass Notification Solution to ISC West

Vice President of Marketing David Smith says integrators will be able to “to take advantage of their existing relationships within a facility to potentially expand their offerings to include mass notification and emergency communications.”

In the video below, Lencore’s Jonathan Leonard and David Smith give an overview of the company’s mass notification solutions.

 

 
