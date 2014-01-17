21st Century Distributing to Host 3rd Annual Integration Innovation Roadshow

RALEIGH, N.C. — 21st Century Distributing, a wholesale distributor of consumer electronics and member of the PowerHouse Alliance, will present its annual Integration Innovation Roadshow. The series will make five two-day stops throughout the Southeastern United States, May 1-25.

“For the third year in a row, we are excited to hit the road and spend quality time training and entertaining new and existing dealers across North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee,” says Vanessa Zitzmann, marketing and sales director, 21st Century Distributing. “This year’s show will offer new and existing dealers the chance to attend multiple trainings, product demonstrations, win prizes, and act on exclusive promotions.”

The roadshow will kick-off with two stops in North Carolina (Raleigh and Charlotte), then head south to Atlanta, west to Nashville, Tenn., and concluding in Orlando, Fla. With participation from nearly all 21st Century Distributing vendors, the show will appeal to A/V, CE, smart home, security and video surveillance dealers. Participants can network with industry peers while taking advantage of extensive product trainings and demonstrations from manufacturer representatives Vanco, Just Add Power, Lutron, Luxul, RTI, Peerless, Sony and more.

There will also be a number of special show-only promotions available to dealers, and the opportunity to win numerous prizes and giveaways including flat screen TVs, sporting event tickets and products from all show sponsors. One grand prize will also be awarded: a two-day Performance Driving School package, which includes driving lessons in a SCCA racecar adorned with the winner’s company logo.

The 21st Century Distributing 2017 Integration Innovation Roadshow stops include:

Raleigh, N.C.: May 1-2 at Hilton North Raleigh/Midtown

Charlotte, N.C.: May 3-4 at Embassy Suites Charlotte/Ayrsley

Atlanta: May 15-16 at Embassy Suites Atlanta NE Sugarloaf

Nashville, Tenn.: May 17-18 at Radisson Hotel Nashville Airport

Orlando, Fla.: May 24-25 at Marriott Lakeside Orlando Airport

Electronic Security Expo (ESX) in Nashville: June 13-16 at Music City Center

For more information or to register for one of the Roadshow stops, call (800) 849-0647.