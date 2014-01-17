Smart Home Systems Penetration to Reach 7% Globally by 2025, Says IHS Markit

DENVER — The global household penetration of smart home systems will reach 3% by 2018 and 7% by 2025, according to a research note by IHS Markit. In 2023, professionally monitored smart homes will exceed non-connected, traditionally monitored security systems, according to the research firm.

Service providers will need to offer flexible billing models in order to sustain the growth of smart home systems. The challenge with alternative models to the typical two- or five-year contact is churn and the cost of acquiring the customer. As a result, on-demand/no-contact models may be enticing for do-it-yourself (DIY) solutions, but may be less lucrative in the short-term for service providers, according Blake Kozak, principal analyst, smart home and security technology, IHS Markit.

“Despite this challenge, consumers are beginning to expect alternatives to long-term contracts in the form of on-demand billing, professional installation with self-monitoring or DIY installation with professional monitoring,” Kozak writes in the research note. “For security providers, these alternative models can be an additional source of RMR for dealers seeking quick installations with minimal effort required.”

The research note continues: