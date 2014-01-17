Boon Edam Announces Lifeline Optical Turnstile Line Now “Made in the USA”

LILLINGTON, N.C. — Boon Edam announces that a completely new production line for its Lifeline optical turnstiles is now operational at the company’s factory located here.

The Lifeline Series has been built exclusively in Holland.

“When the Lifeline Series was originally launched in 2014, the demand in the Americas was exceptionally strong,” says Mark Borto, president and CEO of commerical operations at Boon Edam, a subsidiary of the global company. “We had so many inquiries back

then it was hard to manage delivery expectations. One of the hardest factors was the long lead time because they were made and shipped from Holland. We knew early on that we needed to build a production line at our USA factory to deliver the product within our

customer’s timeframe. Other benefits include being able to directly manage product quality and respond quickly to any need for spare parts.”

Boon Edam says planning and design for the new production line started in the summer of 2016. One of each type of the Lifeline turnstiles was ordered from Holland to enable local engineers here to analyze the construction.

The company’s supply chain management was involved in sourcing local materials and vendors to stock inventory and determine which components would be manufactured in-house.

The Lifeline turnstiles come in three different models: Open (barrier-free and smallest footprint), Slide, and Swing. All three models will now be built in the United States, with some exceptions for custom painted parts.

The Lifeline Series, which was on display at last year’s ISC shows, is notable for its distinct aesthetic design and LED cueing feature when users approach for entry.

“The response to the Lifeline has been immense,” says Borto, “we are experiencing heavy demand for these turnstiles for Class A office buildings in large cities and the headquarters buildings of Fortune 1000 companies in the USA and around the world. Having them roll off the production line here in Lillington is a huge step in fulfilling demand and delivery expectations for our most successful product launch in over a decade.”

