Bosch Reveals First Co-Branding Exhibition With Sony at ISC West

LAS VEGAS ― Visitors to Bosch’s booth at ISC West were exposed to new intelligent devices, demonstrations of the power of integrated security and communications solutions, and products and services designed to help dealer/integrator customers increase revenue.

The multifaceted vendor showed a completely new portfolio of IP cameras, video analytics that extend surveillance beyond security, services that create recurring monthly revenue opportunities for dealers, and an innovative all-in-one wireless multisensor that can be configured as a door/window contact, water or tilt sensor.

However, the real show-stopper was the first co-branding exhibition by Bosch with Sony, the legendary Japanese security imaging business for which the German manufacturer recently assumed all sales and marketing responsibilities.

RELATED: Bosch, Sony Clear Antitrust Hurdles to Finalize Partnership

Bosch Vice President Americas for Sony Video Security Products Kelly Priest said while the transitional phase continues with some things yet to be determined, it is all going as smoothly as could be expected.

“The reaction has been very positive thus far. While there is some overlap in products, mostly it is a complementary situation,” said Priest. “Upcoming innovations will include an updated sensor for low light, two-way audio and a 4K camera with a 35mm sensor.”

In discussing some of Bosch’s latest offerings, Regional Marketing Manager IP Video Solutions Joel White said, “‘Rethink Video’ is our messaging, with video analytics being a key differentiator.”

According to White, the firm is able to take advantage of its powerful R&D, in particular bringing breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and analytics from the automotive side of the business and apply it to security applications.