SSI logo

CTA Offers Smart Home Tech Installers Mobile Tool to Improve Customer IoT Security

The tool details protocols for installing and configuring connected devices to protect from malware or hackers.

“Good cybersecurity practices are critical at the installer level — one of the first lines of defense against security breaches,” says Melissa Andresko, chair of CTA’s TechHome division and communications director at Lutron Electronics.


By ·

ARLINGTON, Va. — Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is offering a new resource to installers of smart home technology products aimed at helping them implement cybersecurity best practices. 

The Connected Home Security Checklist Tool, based on CTA’s Device Security Best Practices whitepaper, details security protocols for installing and configuring products to help protect consumers and their smart home devices from unwanted malware or hackers.

“Good cybersecurity practices are critical at the installer level — one of the first lines of defense against security breaches,” says Melissa Andresko, chair of CTA’s TechHome division and communications director at Lutron Electronics. “To better safeguard consumers’ privacy and sensitive information, CTA created the first-ever tool designed by installers, for installers, that outlines existing best practices, standards and methods for today’s smart home security challenges.”

READ NEXT: Consumer Reports Launches Effort to Create Security Standards for IoT Devices

The tool is mobile-friendly and ideal for job sites, CTA says, offering installers a quick reference of industry practices for topics including passwords, networks, modems and routers, VPNs and Z-Wave/ZigBee. To ensure consumers are well informed about the work completed in their homes by professionals, the tool also emails customers a comprehensive assessment of the security steps performed, as well as recommendations.

The Checklist Tool is said to deliver numerous benefits by:

  • Outlining existing best solutions to current and forthcoming smart home security challenges;
  • Providing customers with peace of mind through enhanced protection against smart home/connected home related threats;
  • Comprehensively cataloging the installed connected systems in a home;
  • Reducing liability to professional installers by providing an industry approved guide;
  • Adding value to the services of CTA member professional installers, setting them apart in the marketplace by using documented recommended practices or processes for selecting products, systems, installation and maintenance.

According to CTA research, nearly all homes have access to the Internet and 29 million smart home devices are projected to sell this year, a 63% increase from last year, creating a demand for professionals capable of installing different devices from different manufacturers that work together seamlessly.

The Connected Home Security Checklist Tool was developed by CTA’s Tech Home division board. The tool is available only to CTA members.
Article Topics
Business Management · Vertical Markets · News · Cybersecurity · Home Automation · Smart Home · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Cybersecurity, Smart Home







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration March 2017 Issue
ISC West 2017 Show Issue

Trending
Honeywell Sues Icontrol & Alarm.com to Block Competitors From Merging
ADT Execs Outline Ambitious Plans for 2017
Alarm.com Acquires Icontrol, Settles Honeywell Lawsuit
Behind-the-Scenes Look at How Genetec Is Securing a Children’s Hospital in Montreal
Honeywell Suit Claims Alarm.com’s Deal With Icontrol Amounts to a Monopoly

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane