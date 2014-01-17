DMP Appoints New Director of Residential Sales

SSI logo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Digital Monitoring Products (DMP) appointed Jack Conard as the director of residential sales to lead the company’s new residential program called Secura.

Secura is described as a high-volume residential sales program that helps security dealers increase their company valuation through new recurring monthly revenue (RMR). The foundation of the program consists of a new line of DMP products that are tailored for fast installations, plus technical support and sales training.

“Over the coming weeks, DMP will introduce a number of product and program enhancements that will substantially change the face of residential security,” says Joe Hurst, DMP’s senior vice president. “Jack is slated to become an important part of this overall plan.”

Conard began his career in the security industry in 1992 with Rollins Protective Services. He subsequently held sales and management positions in several other security-related organizations, including serving as director of commercial sales with Protection 1. He joined DMP in early 2014 as the director of market development, retail solutions, West, and director of sales, West.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Northwest Missouri State University where he majored in industrial technology. Conard is also a lifelong student of the selling process and a graduate of multiple sales programs at the University of Kansas, ADT University and Ameritech.
