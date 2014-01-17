SSI logo

Feenics Achieves Elite Platinum Partner Status for Mercury Security

Mercury's President says the partnership has experienced phenomenal growth since its inception.



OTTAWA, Canada — Feenics announced it has achieved elite Platinum Partner Status for Long Beach, Calif.-based Mercury Security.

“We are very excited to welcome Feenics as a Platinum Partner for the Authentic Mercury platform,” says Matt Barnette, president of Mercury Security. “The partnership has experienced phenomenal growth since its inception and validates the growing trend in the industry to open, cloud-based access control solutions.”

Feenics’ award-winning Keep access control as a service (ACaaS) cloud-hosted security management solution (SMS) integrates with Mercury hardware.

“Achieving Platinum Partner status with Mercury is a validation of our strategy of teaming with the best field hardware provider in the industry in Mercury, while Feenics focuses solely on developing the most robust, cloud-based, access control solution, to meet the growing needs of the end-user market,” says Paul DiPeso, executive vice president of Feenics. “The numbers don’t lie with our rapid growth and we are fortunate to have a tremendous partner in Mercury. Their support has been second to none.”

