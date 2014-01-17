SSI logo

Guardian Protection Services Earns UL Certification for Monitoring Center in Arizona

Located in Tempe, the monitoring center is also home to Guardian’s customer service operation, data center and other important business functions.



By ·


WARRENDALE, Pa.  — Guardian Protection Services has earned Underwriters Laboratories (UL) certification for its monitoring center in Tempe, Ariz. The security provider now operates two wholly owned and UL-certificated central stations.

Guardian’s monitoring facility in Tempe provides business continuity to all mission-critical operations performed at its headquarters, located in Warrendale, Pa.

“The attainment of UL certification at Guardian’s Western alarm monitoring center furthers our strategic initiative to underpin key business operations to protect against any potential disruption of service to our customers,” states Mike Overby, vice president of customer care operations. “UL is a highly respected independent third party that has certified that Guardian’s alarm monitoring centers adhere to the highest standards.”

Guardian began the UL certification process for the Tempe location upon purchasing the 35,000-square-foot facility in January 2015. Changes and upgrades were made to the infrastructure and interior that included an industry-leading voice and data network design to provide redundant communication pathways, installation of a new exterior structure to house two diesel-powered generators and construction of a state-of-the-art training center within the operation.

The result, according to Guardian, was that the company not only met code (UL827), but exceeded it.

The second monitoring facility is part of a long-term strategy that puts Guardian in compliance with future-oriented UL code changes related to today’s rapidly changing technology, resiliency requirements and minimum monitoring equivalent weight (MEW) factors, Overby explains.

2015 FLASHBACK: Guardian Protection Services Crowned Central Station of the Year at ESX

The Western operations center is also home to Guardian’s customer service operation, data center and other important business functions. These business centers became functional in March 2015 and have full redundancy with the same teams in the Warrendale corporate headquarters.

Onsite IT professionals at both locations support the centers, and video-conferencing technology brings employees from each center together for training and face-to-face conferences.

“Not only are we well-positioned from a UL certification perspective, but we have enhanced our customer service and data entry functions by offering additional hours of service to better respond to the needs of customers and authorized dealer partners located west of the Mississippi,” says Guardian President Joe Colosimo. “The fact that we have successfully undertaken and achieved the integration of the Western operations center underscores Guardian’s capability to make significant investments for the future.”
Article Topics
Business Management · Fire/Life Safety · News · Centralization · Guardian Protection Services · Monitoring Stations · UL · Underwriters Laboratories · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Centralization, Monitoring Stations, UL, Underwriters Laboratories







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Hikvision President Chats With SSI About Cybersecurity, Privacy Concerns
Honeywell Sues Icontrol & Alarm.com to Block Competitors From Merging
ELK Releases Dual-Path Alarm Communicator, Partners With Optex for Wireless Motion Detector
Deadline Extended to Enter SSI MVP Awards Entries
Genetec Discusses Better Cybersecurity at Connect Press Summit

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane