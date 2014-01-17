Guardian Protection Services Earns UL Certification for Monitoring Center in Arizona

WARRENDALE, Pa. — Guardian Protection Services has earned Underwriters Laboratories (UL) certification for its monitoring center in Tempe, Ariz. The security provider now operates two wholly owned and UL-certificated central stations.

Guardian’s monitoring facility in Tempe provides business continuity to all mission-critical operations performed at its headquarters, located in Warrendale, Pa.

“The attainment of UL certification at Guardian’s Western alarm monitoring center furthers our strategic initiative to underpin key business operations to protect against any potential disruption of service to our customers,” states Mike Overby, vice president of customer care operations. “UL is a highly respected independent third party that has certified that Guardian’s alarm monitoring centers adhere to the highest standards.”

Guardian began the UL certification process for the Tempe location upon purchasing the 35,000-square-foot facility in January 2015. Changes and upgrades were made to the infrastructure and interior that included an industry-leading voice and data network design to provide redundant communication pathways, installation of a new exterior structure to house two diesel-powered generators and construction of a state-of-the-art training center within the operation.

The result, according to Guardian, was that the company not only met code (UL827), but exceeded it.

The second monitoring facility is part of a long-term strategy that puts Guardian in compliance with future-oriented UL code changes related to today’s rapidly changing technology, resiliency requirements and minimum monitoring equivalent weight (MEW) factors, Overby explains.

The Western operations center is also home to Guardian’s customer service operation, data center and other important business functions. These business centers became functional in March 2015 and have full redundancy with the same teams in the Warrendale corporate headquarters.

Onsite IT professionals at both locations support the centers, and video-conferencing technology brings employees from each center together for training and face-to-face conferences.

“Not only are we well-positioned from a UL certification perspective, but we have enhanced our customer service and data entry functions by offering additional hours of service to better respond to the needs of customers and authorized dealer partners located west of the Mississippi,” says Guardian President Joe Colosimo. “The fact that we have successfully undertaken and achieved the integration of the Western operations center underscores Guardian’s capability to make significant investments for the future.”