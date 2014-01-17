SSI logo

Guardian Protection Services President Joe Colosimo Resigns; Interim Replacement Named

The company announced Colosimo will be taking some much-needed time off and plans to return to the security industry as soon as possible.



WARRENDALE, Pa. — Joe Colosimo, president of Guardian Protection Services, has announced his resignation, effective May 12. 

Colosimo will be taking some much-needed time off and plans to return to the security industry as soon as possible, according to a news release.

Colosimo first joined Guardian Protection Services in 1980 as one of its first employees. He is credited as a key contributor to the company’s rapid growth, from a few hundred subscribers and a handful of employees to more than 350,000 subscribers and nearly 1,000 employees today.

Prior to taking on the role of president, Colosimo served as the company’s COO.

“Joe is leaving Guardian in a good position and we have nothing but admiration for him and gratitude for his contributions,” says Dru Sedwick, president and CEO of The Armstrong Group of Companies, parent company of Guardian.  “Joe is a well-known, well-respected member of the industry and Guardian is a key company in our portfolio. It will be a challenge to fill the role, but we remain committed to being in this industry and have confidence as we go forward.” 

During the interim search, Bryan Cipoletti, CFO of The Armstrong Group of Companies, will serve as acting president at Guardian Protection Services.
