Honeywell to Acquire Cybersecurity Management Provider Nextnine

Honeywell says its extensive global reach will increase the availability of Nextnine's cybersecurity solutions to a broader range of customers.



MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. — Honeywell announces it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Nextnine, a privately held provider of security management solutions and technologies for industrial cybersecurity.

Nextnine’s flagship technology, ICS Shield, protects industrial sites from cybersecurity attacks and enables remote monitoring of assets.

The addition of Nextnine’s security solutions and secure remote service capabilities will enhance Honeywell’s existing range of cybersecurity technologies and significantly increase Honeywell’s Connected Plant cybersecurity customer base, according to the company.

Previously, ICS Shield had to be deployed separately for each control system vendor, resulting in multiple and separate installations at a single customer site. With this acquisition, customers will be able to deploy and operate a single system, with Honeywell’s capability to provide multi-vendor solutions.

“Each day, the number of attempted cyber attacks on industrial facilities and critical infrastructure around the world increases,” says Vimal Kapur, president of Honeywell Process Solutions. “This acquisition shows our ongoing commitment to providing our customers with a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions to protect and defend their industrial control systems and process control networks. Honeywell’s extensive global reach will increase Nextnine’s availability to a broader range of customers.”

Honeywell says it has largest industrial cybersecurity research capabilities in the industry as it continues to increase its industrial cybersecurity offerings.

