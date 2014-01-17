SSI logo

How to Use a Tesla to Control Home Automation

A Connected Technologies dealer recently discovered that his all-electric Tesla Model X can automate functions in his home through Connect ONE.



By ·


CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Jeff Kesterson, owner of Nightwatch Security & Telephone, in Sedalia, Mo., is a Connect ONE by Connected Technologies dealer who recently discovered he can automate functions in his home with his Tesla Model X through Connect ONE.

The secret is Kesterson incorporated the Connect ONE integrated systems cloud-hosted user interface via the Tesla’s on-board internet browser, allowing access to automation capabilities via the 17-inch in-car touchscreen.

“It was easy to access and run Connect ONE from the Tesla for access to both mobile and desktop user portals,” says Kesterson. “I use it to automate functions at my home, like opening the garage door or locking or unlocking doors, which I can accomplish from anywhere I go and have an internet signal.”

He also uses the in-car interface to remotely control the company’s office security, exterior building lighting, signage lighting and door locks. It could also be used to control Connect ONE video, access control, HVAC, lighting, energy management and other functions of the integrated systems solution.

“I operate Connect ONE through the user portal, just like any customer would from any web-enabled device,” says Kesterson.

Kesterson has been an authorized dealer for about six years. He says he was unsuccessful at uploading other provider’s cloud-hosted services.

