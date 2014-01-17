Magic of IoT Revealed by Axis at ISC West Press Breakfast

LAS VEGAS — With the recent rise of the smart home, it’s easy to mistake the Internet of Things (IoT) as being a new concept.

However, Axis Communications created some of the first IoT devices back in 1996 when they invented the world’s first network camera.

Ever since then, Axis has been focused on figuring out how to connect things.

During the company’s press breakfast at ISC West, Axis Vice President of the Americas and now SSI Industry Hall of Famer Fredrik Nilsson said his company’s initiative over the last few years has been figuring out what other markets they can bring IoT magic to.

Through a series of humorous magic tricks, Axis officials showed off its latest IoT-based solutions.

One area the company is focusing on is audio with the introduction of Axis network speakers.

The speakers are an all-in-one system and part of the Axis open platform, so they easily integrate with other systems.

It was said that the speakers can be used for both background music and mass notification, making them ideal for businesses such as retail chains, grocery stores, etc.

Also showcased was Axis’ TrueView people counter solution. Utilizing the analytics of Cognimatics, which Axis acquired last year, Trueview provides stereoscopic imaging that enables precise people counting by creating a 3D map of objects in the field of view.

This gives the solution the ability to classify objects as people and filter out things such as shadows, which was demonstrated in a video during the presentation.

Lastly, Axis Founder Martin Gren introduced the company’s D2050-VE network radar detector. The device can be used to complement network camera systems and help to reduce false alarms.

The primary concern when it comes to using internet connected devices is cybersecurity. Nilsson addressed this at the end of the presentation.

He said that cybersecurity is about two things: technology and education.

He states that 60% of cyberattacks are perpetrated by insiders. The benefit of buying an Axis camera is you know what is inside, since Axis owns that technology.

