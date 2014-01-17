SSI logo

Spotlight on ISC West

Top Story
MVP Award Winners Take the Spotlight at SAMMYs Gala
A panel of experienced integrators judged each entrant based on product design, features and benefits.
More on ISC West
ISC West News & Resources
ADT Vows Commitment to Dealer Program; P1 Hosts Members of New…
Magic of IoT Revealed by Axis at ISC West Press Breakfast
Telguard Grows Video System Portfolio With Arlo Pro, Arlo Go…
Paxton Access Builds U.S. Presence With More Support, Training
More on ISC West
SAMMY Awards
The winners for the 22nd Annual SAMMY Awards have been announced. Find out which installing security dealers took home a SAMMY Award.
View this years winners.
Presented By

Magic of IoT Revealed by Axis at ISC West Press Breakfast

Axis Communications expands its IoT portfolio at ISC West with new audio, people counter and radar offerings.

Axis revealed new IoT solutions at a press breakfast at ISC West 2017.


By ·

LAS VEGAS — With the recent rise of the smart home, it’s easy to mistake the Internet of Things (IoT) as being a new concept.

However, Axis Communications created some of the first IoT devices back in 1996 when they invented the world’s first network camera.

Ever since then, Axis has been focused on figuring out how to connect things.

During the company’s press breakfast at ISC West, Axis Vice President of the Americas and now SSI Industry Hall of Famer Fredrik Nilsson said his company’s initiative over the last few years has been figuring out what other markets they can bring IoT magic to.

Through a series of humorous magic tricks, Axis officials showed off its latest IoT-based solutions.

One area the company is focusing on is audio with the introduction of Axis network speakers.

The speakers are an all-in-one system and part of the Axis open platform, so they easily integrate with other systems.

It was said that the speakers can be used for both background music and mass notification, making them ideal for businesses such as retail chains, grocery stores, etc.

PHOTO GALLERY: Click here to see the magic from the Axis press breakfast.

Also showcased was Axis’ TrueView people counter solution. Utilizing the analytics of Cognimatics, which Axis acquired last year, Trueview provides stereoscopic imaging that enables precise people counting by creating a 3D map of objects in the field of view.

This gives the solution the ability to classify objects as people and filter out things such as shadows, which was demonstrated in a video during the presentation.

Lastly, Axis Founder Martin Gren introduced the company’s D2050-VE network radar detector. The device can be used to complement network camera systems and help to reduce false alarms.

The primary concern when it comes to using internet connected devices is cybersecurity. Nilsson addressed this at the end of the presentation.

He said that cybersecurity is about two things: technology and education.

He states that 60% of cyberattacks are perpetrated by insiders. The benefit of buying an Axis camera is you know what is inside, since Axis owns that technology.

READ MORE ON ISC WEST: Click Here for All of SSI ‘s Comprehensive ISC West Coverage
Article Topics
Systems Integration · Blogs · Axis Communications · Internet of Things · IP Cameras · ISC West · All Topics

About the Author
Steve Karantzoulidis
Steven A. Karantzoulidis is the Web Editor for Security Sales & Integration. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Communication and has a background in Film, A/V and Social Media.
Contact Steve Karantzoulidis: [email protected]
View More by Steve Karantzoulidis

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Axis Communications, Internet of Things, IP Cameras







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration April 2017 Issue
The Cybersecurity Issue

Trending
Introducing the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions
The Ultimate Guide to ISC West 2017
Alarm.com Acquires Video Analytics Specialist ObjectVideo
Top 5 Surveillance Videos of the Week: UFO Caught on Camera

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West