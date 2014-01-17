SSI logo

Leviton Launches ‘Five Star’ Dealer Program for Home Automation Pros

Installing security dealers and integrators can receive benefits to facilitate ongoing business development, including sales leads and personalized technical support.



NEW ORLEANS — Leviton has established a new dealer program for installing contractors that provide automation solution solutions for the residential and commercial markets.

Members of the new Five Star Dealer Program will receive meaningful benefits to facilitate support and ongoing business development, including sales leads, personalized technical support and customized marketing resources, according to Leviton, based here. 

Additionally, members are provided a toll-free technical support number to elevate the installer in the queue with access to top technical support, plus online training with installation information, showroom discount opportunities and exclusive events.

“The revered Leviton Five Star Dealer Program connects our global installer base on a personal level, enhances support mechanisms, increases procedural acumen, and offers tools to grow their overall businesses,” says Greg Rhoades, director of marketing for Leviton energy management, controls and automation. “We are already receiving applications from all over the world and look forward to growing together throughout 2017.”

In addition to earning Five Star dealer status, installation companies can elevate to the Elite tier by achieving region-specific sales goals. For U.S.-based dealers, the Elite tier features additional training and business development incentives based upon qualifying dollars from participating distributors. Once Leviton records indicate a sales goal has been achieved, a marketing consultation occurs to determine training and business development opportunities.

To learn more, go here.
