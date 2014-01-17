Louroe Electronics Hosts Demo for Threat Detection Suite

LAS VEGAS — Louroe Electronics hosted a live demonstration of its threat detection suite, including aggression and gunshot analytics, for local law enforcement and security personnel that attended ISC West earlier this month.

Louroe’s gunshot detector recognizes firearm discharge in various firearms in different settings.

Louroe’s aggression detector recognizes anger, fear and duress, and upon identification, sends a warning to staff.

The solution enables law enforcement to intervene before a conflict escalates to physical aggression, serving as a tool for assault reduction, according to the company.

High profile law enforcement and security executives who attended were given range time to personally test the technology.

Learn more about the demo above in a news story by the local NBC affiliate.

