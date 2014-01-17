SSI logo

Louroe Electronics Hosts Demo for Threat Detection Suite

Attendees were able to experience Louroe's gunshot and aggression detectors firsthand.



By ·


LAS VEGAS — Louroe Electronics hosted a live demonstration of its threat detection suite, including aggression and gunshot analytics, for local law enforcement and security personnel that attended ISC West earlier this month.

Louroe’s gunshot detector recognizes firearm discharge in various firearms in different settings.

Louroe’s aggression detector recognizes anger, fear and duress, and upon identification, sends a warning to staff.

The solution enables law enforcement to intervene before a conflict escalates to physical aggression, serving as a tool for assault reduction, according to the company.

High profile law enforcement and security executives who attended were given range time to personally test the technology.

Learn more about the demo above in a news story by the local NBC affiliate.

READ NEXT: The 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the United States
Article Topics
Fire/Life Safety · News · Gunshot Detection · ISC West · Louroe Electronics · Threat Detection · All Topics

About the Author
Steve Karantzoulidis
Steven A. Karantzoulidis is the Web Editor for Security Sales & Integration. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Communication and has a background in Film, A/V and Social Media.
Contact Steve Karantzoulidis: [email protected]
View More by Steve Karantzoulidis

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

ISC West, Louroe Electronics, Threat Detection







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration April 2017 Issue
The Cybersecurity Issue

Trending
Marijuana Dispensary Security? Security Grade Protective Services Strikes Big in Niche Market
ISC West: Top 11 Trends Seen on the Show Floor
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions
Global Smart Home Sensor Installations to Top 4 Billion by 2022, ABI Research Forecasts
SSI Doles Out 2017 SAMMY Trophies; Fetes Top Sales, Marketing & Installation Winners

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West