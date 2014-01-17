SSI logo

LVC Seals Deal to Grow Fire Protection Portfolio, Adds Door Hardware Division

The full-service systems integrator acquired a fire sprinkler business and expanded in-house to offer door hardware services.



By ·


MINNEAPOLIS — Low Voltage Contractors (LVC) has completed the acquisition of a fire protection division operated by Champion Steel. Terms of the transaction, completed March 24, were not disclosed. The full-service systems integrator also announced the creation of a new door hardware division.

Champion Steel established its fire sprinkler business in 2012 and grew it to be one of northern Minnesota’s most successful providers. The acquisition positions LVC to be one of the largest fire sprinkler suppliers in Minnesota, according to a news release.

LVC already had an established presence in northern Minnesota as a result of a previous acquisition. The company’s office in Hibbing has provided fire suppression systems to many businesses and facilities since 1975. The industries served from the office include education, commercial, multitenant residential, restaurants, hotels, mining, among others.

The newly created door hardware division follows LVC’s recent hiring of “highly technical and well respected talent with years of experience in the door hardware industry,” according to the news release. The new division will allow LVC’s client base the opportunity to have their security and door locking hardware done by LVC rather than a subcontractor.

“Having the ability to perform this aspect of our integrated security solution makes us more competitive, gives us greater control on project outcome and adds to the disciplines we self-perform,” says LVC President Bert Bongard. “We are always looking for ways to perform better, be more efficient and achieve improved results. This initiative brings this to life.”
