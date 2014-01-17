SSI logo

PERS Specialist Connect America Acquires Racine’s Medical Alert

The acquisition will serve as a base to expand the reach of Connect America’s PERS operations into Colorado.



BROOMALL, Pa. — Connect America, said to be largest independent provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS) in North America, recently acquired Racine’s Medical Alert, specialists in the home healthcare market for undisclosed terms.

Located in LaJunta, Colo., Racine’s Medical Alert will serve as a base of operations to expand the reach of Connect America PERS operations into Colorado, bringing medical alert and mobile alert products as well as telehealth services, remote patient monitoring and medication dispensing systems to a broader range of customers.

Connect America’s healthcare division partners with home healthcare agencies, Medicaid agencies, hospitals, drugstore chains and other healthcare organizations nationwide to provide emergency monitoring services for individuals.

“Our healthcare division will continue to add to our nationwide footprint through similar acquisitions, as well as organic growth through our sales team,” says Richard Brooks, president of Connect America’s healthcare division. “Strategic acquisitions like this enable us to establish a presence as a market leader in each new area that we enter and to build on the strength of the reputation and referral network of the companies that we acquire.”

Racine’s Medical Alert was owned by Gordon Racine. He was assisted in the sale by Steve Rubin of Davis Mergers & Acquisitions Group.

