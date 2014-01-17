Police Dispatch Quality (PDQ) Award Program Now Open for Entries

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Nominations are being accepted for the 12th annual Police Dispatch Quality (PDQ) Award presented by the Security Industry Alarm Coalition (SIAC), False Alarm Reduction Association (FARA), Security Sales & Integration, Honeywell and the Installation Quality (IQ) Certification Program.

Established in 2005, the PDQ Award promotes partnerships in public safety by recognizing how a company works with local law enforcement to best manage their alarm systems and reduce false alarms. The PDQ Award helps the winners promote their companies in a positive manner by demonstrating their commitment to high quality alarm reduction programs and best practices.

Past PDQ Award winners include Amherst Alarm, Habitec Security, Monitronics, HS Technology, Custom Alarm, Broadview Security (formerly Brink’s Home Security), Atronic Alarm Systems, Alarm Detection Systems Inc. and Vector Security Systems (two-time winner).

The winner will receive $1,000 for hotel and airfare to attend the award ceremony, which will be held during the 2017 Electronic Security Expo (ESX) in Nashville (June 13-16). Additionally, the award recipient will be featured in an issue of SSI.

Applications must be postmarked by April 28. To download the application, go here.