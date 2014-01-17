Select Security Grows Operations in N.C. with 2 Acquisitions

LANCASTER, Pa. — Select Security announces it has purchased Charlotte, N.C.-based Intelligent Technology and Carolina Security Group. The company entered the territory late last year.

The acquisition will add nearly a thousand new customers and key team members to its existing branch operation.

“This acquisition brings us significant customer growth in one of our newest branch territories, one that is quickly growing and has the potential to soon become one of our largest branch offices,” says Select Security President Steve Firestone. “In addition to the customers, we also gained a highly talented group of account executives and technicians who are a great addition to our local team.”

The purchase will bring a new branch location to downtown Charlotte, where Select Security will be consolidating all western North Carolina operations.

“This acquisition was an easy fold-in to the Charlotte operations,” says Roger Parks, executive director of business development and regional sales manager. “I’m always on the lookout for companies like this with a strong and loyal customer base, talented team already in place and an owner who is looking to profit from their years of hard work by partnering with a company like Select Security that places a great emphasis on making the transition easy for the customer, employees and seller.”

Select Security won SSI‘s “Installer of the Year” award in 2014 and more recently, a SAMMY award for “Best Website Design” this past April.

The company has multiple local offices serving nearly 30,000 customers across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Ohio and offers integrated security and fire alarms, video surveillance, access control, along with home security, life safety and home automation systems.

