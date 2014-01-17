SSI logo

Spotlight on Video Surveillance

Top Story
FLIR Q&A: The Thermal Camera Pioneers Discuss Integrator Support, VMS Solutions
Matt Bretoi of FLIR Systems explains how the company is committed to offering a unique scaleable system for any sized business, the importance of manufacturer resources…
More on Video Surveillance
Video Surveillance News & Resources
Total Recall Corp. Releases New Video Surveillance Unit
Select Security Grows Operations in N.C. with 2 Acquisitions
Milestone Systems Releases Free Open Platform VMS
Why You Should Take a 3-Network Approach to IP Migration
More on Video Surveillance
Download this paper to learn about 13 low-light video surveillance tips to enlighten your solutions.
Download today.
Presented By

Select Security Grows Operations in N.C. with 2 Acquisitions

These acquisitions will add 1,000 new customers to Select Security's existing branch operation.



By ·


LANCASTER, Pa. — Select Security announces it has purchased Charlotte, N.C.-based Intelligent Technology and Carolina Security Group. The company entered the territory late last year.

The acquisition will add nearly a thousand new customers and key team members to its existing branch operation.

“This acquisition brings us significant customer growth in one of our newest branch territories, one that is quickly growing and has the potential to soon become one of our largest branch offices,” says Select Security President Steve Firestone. “In addition to the customers, we also gained a highly talented group of account executives and technicians who are a great addition to our local team.”

RELATED: Select Security Seals 3 Deals, Enters the Carolinas

The purchase will bring a new branch location to downtown Charlotte, where Select Security will be consolidating all western North Carolina operations.

“This acquisition was an easy fold-in to the Charlotte operations,” says Roger Parks, executive director of business development and regional sales manager. “I’m always on the lookout for companies like this with a strong and loyal customer base, talented team already in place and an owner who is looking to profit from their years of hard work by partnering with a company like Select Security that places a great emphasis on making the transition easy for the customer, employees and seller.”

Select Security won SSI‘s “Installer of the Year” award in 2014 and more recently, a SAMMY award for “Best Website Design” this past April.

The company has multiple local offices serving nearly 30,000 customers across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Ohio and offers integrated security and fire alarms, video surveillance, access control, along with home security, life safety and home automation systems.

READ NEXT: Get all the latest M&A news here.
Article Topics
Business Management · Video Surveillance · News · Access Control · Business · Residential Security · Select Security · Video Surveillance · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Access Control, Business, Residential Security, Select Security, Video Surveillance







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Cyber’s Role in a Physical Security World
Puzzled by the networking know-how needed to deliver a ‘complete’ security solution these days? Enlisting IT managed service providers can enhance your value proposition and RMR potential with commercial customers.

Trending
Top 8 Surveillance Videos of the Week: 2 Doctors Get Into Fight Mid-Surgery
8 Security Vehicles Doing Advertising Right
Alarm.com Announces Google Home Integration
New Report Reveals the Safest and Most Dangerous States in the U.S.
Vivint to Pay Wyoming $100,000 in Door-to-Door Sales Settlement

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West