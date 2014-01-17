SSI logo

Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Car Crashes Through Storefront

Other top videos include a clerk snatching a robber's gun, trash-talking preachers and thieves stealing Kobe Bryant memorabilia.



By ·


It’s something that happens more often than you think.

In fact, there are more than 20,000 vehicle-into-building crashes every year, according to the Storefront Safety Council. That’s 50 to 60 accidents every day!

This past weekend, surveillance footage from an appliance store in Hawaii caught a car crashing through the front of the building.

Once the car breaks through the glass, it keeps accelerating and heads straight for a saleswoman.

Watch the footage!

Fortunately the saleswoman was not seriously injured, escaping with just a few fractured fingers, according to the Maui News.

The elderly woman behind the wheel of the car claimed to have meant to press the brake instead of the gas.

Other top videos include a drunk couple assaulting a bartender, a robber who loses a battle with impact resistant glass and more!

Watch the top 7 surveillance videos of the week here!
