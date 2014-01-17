Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Car Crashes Through Storefront

It’s something that happens more often than you think.

In fact, there are more than 20,000 vehicle-into-building crashes every year, according to the Storefront Safety Council. That’s 50 to 60 accidents every day!

This past weekend, surveillance footage from an appliance store in Hawaii caught a car crashing through the front of the building.

Once the car breaks through the glass, it keeps accelerating and heads straight for a saleswoman.

Watch the footage!

Fortunately the saleswoman was not seriously injured, escaping with just a few fractured fingers, according to the Maui News.

The elderly woman behind the wheel of the car claimed to have meant to press the brake instead of the gas.

