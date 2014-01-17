Top 6 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Little Girl Falls Out of Bus on Highway

SSI logo

A parent’s biggest fear is something happening to their child when they aren’t around.

Imagine the horror the parents of this 4-year old in Arkansas must have felt when they heard their little girl fell out of the back of a moving bus onto a highway.

Dashcam footage caught the back door of a church bus swing open with the girl briefly holding on until she tumbles onto the highway.

Fortunately for her, EMT and volunteer firefighter Ryan Ciampoli was driving behind the bus.

Miraculously, the girl only suffered a broken jaw and will make a full recovery.

Make sure to check out the rest of this week’s top surveillance videos which include a drunk driving rampage, a robber locking Domino’s employees in a freezer and more!

About the Author
Steve Karantzoulidis
Steven A. Karantzoulidis is the Web Editor for Security Sales & Integration. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Communication and has a background in Film, A/V and Social Media.
Contact Steve Karantzoulidis: [email protected]
