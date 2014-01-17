Top 6 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Little Girl Falls Out of Bus on Highway

A parent’s biggest fear is something happening to their child when they aren’t around.

Imagine the horror the parents of this 4-year old in Arkansas must have felt when they heard their little girl fell out of the back of a moving bus onto a highway.

Dashcam footage caught the back door of a church bus swing open with the girl briefly holding on until she tumbles onto the highway.

Watch the footage!

Fortunately for her, EMT and volunteer firefighter Ryan Ciampoli was driving behind the bus.

Miraculously, the girl only suffered a broken jaw and will make a full recovery.

