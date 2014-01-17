SSI logo

Vector Security Acquires in Texas, Grows Gulf Region Footprint

The acquired company, Guardian Force Security Services, operates offices Nederland and Lufkin.



PITTSBURGH — Vector Security, based here, has acquired Guardian Force Security Services, a provider of security services in Southeast and East Texas with locations in Nederland and Lufkin.

Terms of the transaction, the number of customer accounts nor the amount of recurring revenue Vector Security picks up in the deal were disclosed.

The acquisition expands Vector Security’s presence in the Gulf region, which already includes branches in Dallas, as well as in Shreveport and Baton Rouge, La. 

“Guardian Force employees and customers will become part of Vector Security, giving them access to a wider range of home and business security solutions — including the latest in home automation — all with a focus on the regional support that communities want and need,” says Robert McMurrey, CEO of Guardian Force Security Services. “I am confident that Vector Security will provide the quality products and services customers have come to expect from Guardian Force since the late 1980s.”

In a press release, Vector Security President and CEO Pam Petrow welcomed Guardian’s employees and customers to Vector Security family.

“While we look forward to expanding the Vector Security brand in Texas, our newly-acquired customers will benefit from the strength of our national resources delivered locally, as we believe that a local presence is important to providing responsive, quality customer service,” Petrow says.

