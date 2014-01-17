SSI logo

8 Security Vehicles Doing Advertising Right

These integrator vehicles spotted at the recent Northeast Security Expo demonstrate the importance of art in security. Here's how it can be used as an effective advertising tool.



By ·


There’s a popular saying that goes “don’t judge a book by its cover.” However when its comes to spending your hard earned money on something, you want the shiniest, biggest, most impressive thing you can find.

That’s why it is important to make a good first impression. One way security integrators can do this is by having an attractive work vehicle to get them between jobs.

Imagine a potential customer who is on the fence between two security companies. Seeing a spiffy looking truck decked out with an eye-catching logo and easy to read contact info on the road could be the difference between going with you and going with the “other guys.”

While at last week’s Northeast Security Systems Expo, I decided to take a stroll around the parking lot to see what these New England integrator’s trucks had to offer.

Make sure to leave a comment below about which are your favorite, or feel free to share your own!

View the vehicles here!

 
