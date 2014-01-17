8 Security Vehicles Doing Advertising Right

There’s a popular saying that goes “don’t judge a book by its cover.” However when its comes to spending your hard earned money on something, you want the shiniest, biggest, most impressive thing you can find.

That’s why it is important to make a good first impression. One way security integrators can do this is by having an attractive work vehicle to get them between jobs.

RELATED: Access Control the Dominant Theme at 2017 Northeast Security Systems Expo

Imagine a potential customer who is on the fence between two security companies. Seeing a spiffy looking truck decked out with an eye-catching logo and easy to read contact info on the road could be the difference between going with you and going with the “other guys.”

While at last week’s Northeast Security Systems Expo, I decided to take a stroll around the parking lot to see what these New England integrator’s trucks had to offer.

Make sure to leave a comment below about which are your favorite, or feel free to share your own!