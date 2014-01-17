FLIR Systems Appoints James Cannon as President and CEO

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) has appointed James J. (Jim) Cannon president and CEO, effective June 19. Cannon will succeed Andy Teich, whose retirement after 33 years of service was previously announced Feb. 14.

Cannon’s extensive and varied leadership experience, together with his proven operational expertise and ability to adapt business strategies to meet evolving market needs, makes him ideally suited to lead FLIR and its portfolio of innovative technology-based products and applications, the company states in a press release.

Cannon served for more than 16 years in a variety of senior leadership positions at Stanley Black & Decker, most recently as president of Stanley Security North America & Emerging Markets. He formerly served as president of the company’s Industrial & Automotive Repair (IAR) business unit, first in North America and subsequently in Europe and Latin America, before then serving as president of Stanley Oil & Gas.

In addition to his global, cross-functional leadership experience at Stanley Black & Decker, Cannon served in the U.S. Army for 10 years as an infantryman and armor officer in a wide variety of assignments around the world. His tours of duty included Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in Iraq, where he was awarded a Combat Infantryman’s Badge. He later oversaw key security missions as part of the Army’s peace enforcement operations in Bosnia.

“We are delighted to appoint a chief executive of Jim’s caliber,” says Earl R. Lewis, chairman of the FLIR Board of Directors. “Jim’s proven track record of achieving strong results in both business and the military make him uniquely well qualified to serve as FLIR’s next CEO. Our Board of Directors conducted a thorough search process, in which Jim distinguished himself as a true leader of leaders and demonstrated his experience and adaptability running business units worldwide.”

Cannon, who will be based at the company’s Wilsonville, Ore., headquarters, says serving alongside more than 3,000 FLIR employees worldwide is “a great honor.”



“From my own personal experience having relied on FLIR technology as a combat veteran, I’ve seen firsthand the powerful, life-saving impact the company’s portfolio of solutions can have for our customers,” Cannon says. “Andy and the FLIR team have done a great job building out FLIR’s technology and business, and I’m excited to build on that success and drive further growth for the benefit of FLIR’s employees, customers and shareholders.”

Cannon serves on the board of directors of Lydall, a manufacturer of specialty engineered products for thermal/acoustical and filtration/separation applications. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration/Marketing from the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga.