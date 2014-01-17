SSI logo

FLIR Systems Appoints James Cannon as President and CEO

Cannon, a U.S. Army combat veteran, previously served in multiple executive roles with Stanley Black & Decker.



By ·


WILSONVILLE, Ore. — FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) has appointed James J. (Jim) Cannon president and CEO, effective June 19. Cannon will succeed Andy Teich, whose retirement after 33 years of service was previously announced Feb. 14.

Cannon’s extensive and varied leadership experience, together with his proven operational expertise and ability to adapt business strategies to meet evolving market needs, makes him ideally suited to lead FLIR and its portfolio of innovative technology-based products and applications, the company states in a press release.

Cannon served for more than 16 years in a variety of senior leadership positions at Stanley Black & Decker, most recently as president of Stanley Security North America & Emerging Markets. He formerly served as president of the company’s Industrial & Automotive Repair (IAR) business unit, first in North America and subsequently in Europe and Latin America, before then serving as president of Stanley Oil & Gas.

In addition to his global, cross-functional leadership experience at Stanley Black & Decker, Cannon served in the U.S. Army for 10 years as an infantryman and armor officer in a wide variety of assignments around the world. His tours of duty included Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in Iraq, where he was awarded a Combat Infantryman’s Badge. He later oversaw key security missions as part of the Army’s peace enforcement operations in Bosnia.

“We are delighted to appoint a chief executive of Jim’s caliber,” says Earl R. Lewis, chairman of the FLIR Board of Directors. “Jim’s proven track record of achieving strong results in both business and the military make him uniquely well qualified to serve as FLIR’s next CEO. Our Board of Directors conducted a thorough search process, in which Jim distinguished himself as a true leader of leaders and demonstrated his experience and adaptability running business units worldwide.”

READ NEXT: FLIR Unveils Updated United 8.0 VMS, 3 High-Performance Cameras

Cannon, who will be based at the company’s Wilsonville, Ore., headquarters, says serving alongside more than 3,000 FLIR employees worldwide is “a great honor.”

“From my own personal experience having relied on FLIR technology as a combat veteran, I’ve seen firsthand the powerful, life-saving impact the company’s portfolio of solutions can have for our customers,” Cannon says. “Andy and the FLIR team have done a great job building out FLIR’s technology and business, and I’m excited to build on that success and drive further growth for the benefit of FLIR’s employees, customers and shareholders.”

Cannon serves on the board of directors of Lydall, a manufacturer of specialty engineered products for thermal/acoustical and filtration/separation applications. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration/Marketing from the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga.

 
Article Topics
Business Management · News · People & Profiles · FLIR Systems · People Briefs · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

FLIR Systems







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration May 2017 Issue
The Campus Safety Issue

Trending
6 Security Flaws That Led to the Destruction of the Death Star
Vivint Charges Woman for 5 Years Worth of Cancelled Alarm Service, Finally Refunds
Top 10 Security Stories From April 2017
Vivint Reports First-Quarter Net Loss; Completes $300M Bond Offering
Top 8 Surveillance Videos of the Week: 2 Doctors Get Into Fight Mid-Surgery

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West