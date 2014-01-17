Guardian Alarm Acquired by Pair of N.Y. Investment Firms

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Super-regional security provider Guardian Alarm, based here, has been acquired by New York private equity firms Certares LP and Vanwall Holdings. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in Detroit in 1930 by Milton Pierce, the company grew through sales and acquisitions of other alarm and security firms to become one of the largest independent security businesses in the United States, according to a news release.

The company states its headquarters and central monitoring station will continue to be maintained in metro Detroit and that its entire existing management team will also remain in place under new CEO David Goldstein, who previously served as the company’s president.

Guardian staffs more than 1,000 employees in Michigan and Ohio across three lines of business: residential and commercial alarms, security guards and medical monitoring devices for elderly people. The company sold its armored car division in 2007.

“We see this as a great opportunity to continue the strong legacy that the Pierce family has built over the last 87 years,” Goldstein says. “Our new partnerships give us the ability to grow in all areas at a pace that Guardian has never seen, including access to capital to expand organically and through acquisitions.”

Guardian also announced that Mike Snyder, former president of ADT Security, will join the company as board chairman and an adviser.

FOR ALL THE LATEST M&A NEWS, GO HERE.