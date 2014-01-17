Jeff Julius Joins Jensen Hughes’ Power Services Group

BALTIMORE ― Jensen Hughes announced Jeff Julius has joined its Power Services Group as the new Director of Risk and Safety in the Seattle area.

Julius has 30 years of experience in the performance, management and review of probabilistic safety, risk, and reliability assessments of nuclear reactor plants and non-nuclear systems.

He is experienced in all task disciplines and all types of Probabilistic Risk Assessments (PRAs); including internal events, Human Reliability, Fire, and Shutdown PRA, according to Jensen Hughes.

“We are very excited to have Jeff join our team as we continue to increase our staff and capabilities in PRA to support our existing clients and the growing demand for our services,” says Doug True, executive vice president of the Power Services Group.

Julius most recently served as Director and Office Manager of the Curtiss-Wright Seattle, WA office where he directed nuclear probabilistic risk assessments (PRA), chemical process safety management (PSM), and reliability projects.

He has also served as a Division Officer in the U.S. Navy for 6 years, a U.S. Naval Reserve Officer for almost 24 years, and commanded four Naval Reserve units.

