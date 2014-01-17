SSI logo

Jeff Julius Joins Jensen Hughes’ Power Services Group

Julius’ technical expertise and leadership experience will support Jensen Hughes’ consulting services for its nuclear clients.



By ·


BALTIMORE ― Jensen Hughes announced Jeff Julius has joined its Power Services Group as the new Director of Risk and Safety in the Seattle area.

Julius has 30 years of experience in the performance, management and review of probabilistic safety, risk, and reliability assessments of nuclear reactor plants and non-nuclear systems.

He is experienced in all task disciplines and all types of Probabilistic Risk Assessments (PRAs); including internal events, Human Reliability, Fire, and Shutdown PRA, according to Jensen Hughes.

“We are very excited to have Jeff join our team as we continue to increase our staff and capabilities in PRA to support our existing clients and the growing demand for our services,” says Doug True, executive vice president of the Power Services Group.

Julius most recently served as Director and Office Manager of the Curtiss-Wright Seattle, WA office where he directed nuclear probabilistic risk assessments (PRA), chemical process safety management (PSM), and reliability projects.

He has also served as a Division Officer in the U.S. Navy for 6 years, a U.S. Naval Reserve Officer for almost 24 years, and commanded four Naval Reserve units.

READ NEXT: David Johnstone Joins Open Options
Article Topics
Business Management · News · People & Profiles · Business · Jensen Hughes · Management · Risk Management · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Jensen Hughes, Management, Risk Management







Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan
With the Right Business Plan in Place a Whole New Business Model is Within Reach

Trending
SSI Extends SAMMYs Entry Deadline to Jan. 20
9 Predictions for the Smart Home in 2017
The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016
The Top 10 Surveillance Videos of 2016
How Cal State Northridge Is Using Video Analytics to Quash Parking Lot Crimes

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane