MIPS 2017 Showcases Technology Partners Helping Milestone ‘See the Future’

SAN ANTONIO — I took a stroll with Milestone Systems President & CEO Lars Thinggpin as he gave me a guided tour through some stunning landmarks in Denmark while sharing his vision to “make the world see the future.” The landscape and landmarks were stunning as was the simple yet sophisticated company vision.

Oh, I forgot, I was able to “see” this vision not in person but here at MIPS 2017 with the Jiva virtual reality video headset that was preloaded with messages by Milestone executives. Darn cool for a tech lover. The virtual reality experience continued into the Solution Innovation Lab of partners that have developed applications for the Milestone platform. The solution booths were grouped with purpose based on their technology offering, making exhibits efficient to visit and compare different approaches to a specific solution path.

Tim Palmquist, Milestone vice president of Americas, delivered a focused message about where he sees our industry today by comparing some historical and relevant references to technology trends in the recent past. The cliff notes version is that there is plenty of room for profitable growth for those willing to do good work and earn it. The easy IP video money days are behind us with commoditization pricing pressures and a flood of product choices that leave end users struggling to find real value in their buying decisions.

Boosting Hardware Performance Metrics

The strongest technology news involved the discussion of collaboration with Intel to deliver progress on accelerated hardware performance metrics, allowing graphic processing throughput with lower use of computer overhead resources. This equates to more cameras delivering 15 frames per second (fps) being handled per server more efficiently. This new technology also will help deliver reduction in server wattage delivering electrical cost savings, reduction of heat factors and support a greener planet.

MIPS 2017 attendees experienced Jiva virtual reality video headsets with preloaded messages by Milestone executives.



This step forward will take a giant leap for the industry with the future collaboration of GPU technology with nVidia. Hardware has finally caught back up to the power of video software. Those who know how to evaluate available Milestone tools, customize them to build high performance solutions and then sell them effectively will certainly differentiate themselves in a crowded market.

Milestone’s open platform approach to VMS and robust peripheral technology solutions allow for building a true community of businesses that leverage innovation at a very fast pace. Five companies competed for a prize of $50,000 to help them move their technology ideas forward. Parking Spotter was the winner, and their unique app leverages IP cameras to find you a parking spot. Call it a functional approach to using a community’s IP video resources more efficiently.

Overall, Milestone continues to build on the promises they made last year to pivot from a company toward enabling a community of innovative solutions.

The company hosted its 12th annual Milestone Integration Platform Symposium (MIPS) event at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort, Feb 13-16.