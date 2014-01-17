SSI logo

Amazon Launches New Echo Device With Built-In Screen

The Amazon Echo Show gives users the ability to view video from their security cameras.



Amazon is upping the smart home voice-control ante for integrators with its new $229 Amazon Echo Show. The new device, set to be released for sale starting on June 28, 2017, offers visual hands-free feedback for Alexa users including video flash briefings, YouTube, the ability to see music lyrics, security camera images, photos, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists.

The Echo Show integrates with compatible home security cameras such as Ring and Arlo to show the video feed on the device’s screen.

The device also allows for hands-free video calls to other Echo Shows or to the Alexa App, and voice calls to anyone who has an Echo or Echo Dot.

Similar to its progenitor, the upgraded device streams music via Wi-Fi on Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeartRadio and more. Its speakers offer Dolby processing. It can also turn on lights, control thermostats and more with WeMo, Philips Hue, ecobee, and other compatible smart home devices.

The Echo Show has eight microphones, beam-forming technology and noise cancellation. The device can hear the homeowner from any direction—even while music is playing. Amazon says it is adding new features to the ecosystem constantly, like calling Uber, playing Jeopardy!, accessing Allrecipes and watching CNN.

Amazon is launching the product with a $100 off deal for those who purchase two Echo Shows.

For integrators, the Amazon Alexa voice control ecosystem is another way for your clients to interface with their smart home. Dealers can tie the voice control into a whole-house integrated system. Many integrators are embracing Alexa, even though it does not offer equipment margin.

 

Jason Knott
Jason Knott is editorial director of Security Sales & Integration.
