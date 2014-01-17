In honor of Star Wars Day, I wanted to take a moment to analyze how a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, an empire crumbled due to the lack of a competent security integrator.

Everyone knows the story. An orphan farm boy named Luke Skywalker would go on to join the Rebel Alliance, become a Jedi master and topple the Galactic Empire with the help of plans stolen by a ragtag group of rebels.

But was it really Skywalker and the Rebels that caused the Empire to fall, or was it a result of gross negligence?

If you ask any security expert, they would likely put most of the blame on the Dark Side.

After all, you’d have to be a nerf herder to not encrypt sensitive data.

And why are stormtroopers able to wander around Empire bases wherever they please without any type of official identification?

Considering that the Death Star is estimated to have cost $21,600,000,000,000,000,000 to build, you would think the Empire would want to protect such a hefty investment.

Rogue One and the original Star Wars trilogy is a masterclass of poor security planning that would make any security expert cringe.

So where did it all go wrong? I’ve narrowed the destruction of the Death Star down to six critical security flaws and what could have been done to correct them.

Click the link below to find out what they are and may the fourth be with you!

6 Security Flaws That Led to the Destruction of the Death Star