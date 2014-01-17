Alarm.com Announces Google Home Integration

TYSONS, Va. (AP) — Alarm.com-powered homes now have the ability to use voice commands with their Google Home to control their smart security systems.

Users will be able to arm and disarm their security systems by speaking to the Google Home device. Users have the option of requiring a four-digit PIN to disarm the security system.

Other abilities include unlocking doors, checking the status of devices, changing the temperature and controlling whole groups of devices such as lights.

Since the beginning of the year, the Google Home has been severely lacking in the integration department compared to the Amazon Echo. However, Google has announced a slew of new integrations over the past few months and most recently at its 2017 I/O developer festival.

Perhaps these recent integrations will help sway more consumers into purchasing voice assistants.

Examples of Alarm.com Voice Commands for Google Home:

“Okay Google, ask Alarm.com to arm the security system.”

“Okay Google, ask Alarm.com to open the garage with (PIN).”

“Okay Google, ask Alarm.com: is the security system armed?”

“Okay Google, ask Alarm.com to switch on the office lights.”

For more commands and information, check out this Alarm.com blog post.

